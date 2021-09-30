Advertisement

Omaha authorities arrest man wanted in mall homicide

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have reported that the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force have located J’Maun Haynie, 19, Thursday morning and have taken him into custody.

Police said Wednesday that a felony warrant had been issued for J’Maun Haynie for a late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot in early September.

Franco Vasquez, 18, was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at 9901 Nicholas St., OPD reported earlier this month.

Haynie is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of use of a weapon for a homicide and felony assault.

