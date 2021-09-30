Omaha man sentenced to almost five years for possession of a gun as a felon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 33-year-old from Omaha was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday by a U.S. district judge.

John R. Weir was sentenced to 55 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After serving the sentence, Weir will also serve three years on supervised release.

Weir was convicted of other felonies between 2018 and 2019 such as possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving $5,000 or more, and theft by unlawful taking.

In an investigation with the Omaha Police and a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, in March 2020, OPD discovered Weir was willing to sell an AK-47 style rifle to a “confidential informant” that OPD was working with. Authorities say he sold a GP WASR-10 7.62 caliber rifle for $250 to the confidential informant.

According to the release, the “confidential informant and Weir traveled to apartments in the area of 99th Street and Jefferson Park Plaza, and in the complex, Weir retrieved the caliber rifle and sold it to the informant.”

Further in the investigation, police say the “caliber rifle was previously shipped and transported in interstate commerce into the State of Nebraska.”

