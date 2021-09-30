Advertisement

Omaha man faces up to six years in prison after convicted for impersonating a federal officer

An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement.
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Thursday that an Omaha man, Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, was found guilty in federal court for four counts of impersonating a federal officer.

Ostdiek, 56, faces up to six years in prison as Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., scheduled Ostdiek’s sentencing for Jan. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating U.S. Marshal

It is reported that between Oct. 2016 and Jan. 2017, Ostdiek claimed to be a Postal Inspector or Postmaster General while visiting multiple locations in the Omaha area. During this time, Ostdiek wore identification that he constructed from Postal Service receipts.

Reports state Ostdiek also convinced a U.S. Postal Service employee to “accompany him to the Douglas County Courthouse where he demanded to meet with a government official” to investigate a legal matter concerning his brother.

According to the release, Ostdiek also claimed to be a United States Marshal in Sept. 2020 while visiting multiple Omaha area locations. During this time, he went to an Omaha business to seek a former employee’s contact information and left a note to call “Marshal Thomas.”

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Service, and United States Postal Inspection Service.

