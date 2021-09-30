Omaha Fire responds to vacant house fire; no injuries reported

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

It happened at 1615 Evans Street and was reported as as explosion just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews say flames and smoke were showing from the home.

The fire was under control within 12 minutes.

The home was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.