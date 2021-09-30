Advertisement

Omaha Fire responds to vacant house fire; no injuries reported

The fire was reported as an explosion just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

It happened at 1615 Evans Street and was reported as as explosion just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews say flames and smoke were showing from the home.

The fire was under control within 12 minutes.

The home was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
After 33 years in Omaha, NobbiesParties will be closing for business.
Omaha’s own NobbiesParties to close for business after 33 years
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect
U.S. Marshals, alongside the OPD and LPD, conducted a four-month-long investigation to...
Multi-agency task force arrests 231, seizes drugs, firearms in Omaha
Sarpy County Crimestoppers looking for suspect accused of credit card theft

Latest News

Omaha man sentenced to almost five years for possession of a gun as a felon
Hamburg makes history, levee upgrade near completion
Omaha couple express frustration with death certificate delays
Hamburg levee upgrade nears completion
Hamburg levee upgrade nears completion