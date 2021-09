OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vala’s has some new foods this season! Join Dave Webber as he talks to the Director of Food at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard. This year there’s new comfort food and the fan favorite apple cider donuts! Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday.

