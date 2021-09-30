Omaha couple express frustration with death certificate delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three months after a loved one passed away, emotions have gone from grief to frustration for an Omaha couple. An important document they need to move on has been stuck in limbo.

On his mother’s death bed, John Ayers promised to take care of the family acreage.

“I told her don’t worry, everything would be taken care of so it makes me feel like a failure that I can’t get nothing done while bills are stacking up,” said John Ayers.

Eighty-two-year-old Donna Ayers passed away on June 22nd and three months later, her family has yet to get the death certificate.

“It’s a big key to unlocking everything. I don’t understand, I mean, we can’t get to the bank, we can’t get other things paid without her death certificate,” said Daughter-in-law, Crystal Ayres.

The Kremer Mortuary staff says the doctor listed on Donna’s case repeatedly refused to sign the death certificate. So they asked the hospital to assign a new physician but the mortician says there were a few hiccups with a new Nebraska vital records system that kicked it back and wouldn’t allow to sign off.

“I don’t understand how hard it is for somebody to sign off on something,” said John.

Nebraska Vital Records states they were not notified by the funeral home of the delay and were only made aware when contacted by 6 News. The state says the process wasn’t followed and a new online system isn’t to blame.

Mortuaries have five days from the time of death to finalize the record. After contacting the Douglas County Bureau of Vital Statistics, the staff opened an investigation to find out why a death certificate hadn’t been filed for a woman who passed away more than three months ago.

The county vital stats team found the electronic hangup that prevented the filing of the death certificate.

For death certificates, Vital Records follows a standard process to ensure the completion and issuance of all death certificates as quickly as possible. We have outlined the process for you below. Additionally, we were not notified by the funeral home of the delay and only were made aware of this situation when we were contacted by WOWT. In this particular case, the process was not followed and would not have been affected by any system changes or enhancements as these were not in place at the time of this situation. And just so you know, they have provided additional training to prevent this from happening again. Once we were notified of the issue, Vital Records immediately contacted both the funeral home and the medical certifier to assist and resolve the situation as soon as possible. Vital Records was able to issue the certificate today.

”Our staff was able to interface with our friends down at the Department of Health and Human Services in Lincoln and we’re able to repair the electronic record that’s allowed the request for the death certificate to move through,” said Phil Rooney of Douglas Co. Health Dept.

The Ayers will pick up the death certificate copies after daily chores and errands tomorrow. The couple will also get official records changed to show two and a half acres has been passed from mother to son and a daughter-in-law is thankful.

“Help him complete the promise he gave to his mom. A big relief for him for me for the whole family actually,” said Crystal.

After looking into this situation, CHI Health found the funeral home initially sent the patient’s death certificate to the wrong physician. A staff member instructed the funeral home to reassign the death certificate to a physician who had cared for the patient previously but was not the attending physician at the time of death. Both the funeral home and hospital administration later made attempts to reassign the death certificate to the correct doctor but found there to be a glitch with the state Vital Records system. Once we became aware of the issue, our team worked together to resolve the situation. We’re deeply sorry that these technical and communication issues further burdened the family during this difficult time.

