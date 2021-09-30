Omaha advocacy groups to host weekend reproductive rights rally

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Women’s Day March group announced Thursday they will be hosting a Rally for Reproductive Rights at Omaha’s City Hall on Oct. 2.

The 2021 Rally for Reproductive Rights will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning with speakers at 3 p.m. with the rally shortly after.

The rally comes in response to recent reproductive rights debates in Texas and across the country. Omaha Women’s Day March is partnering with Planned Parenthood of North Central States, ACLU of Nebraska, I Be Black Girl, League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha, United State of Women, and Women’s Fund of Omaha.

The release says the event speakers, although unidentified, will include a young advocate, a healthcare provider, an educator, a policymaker, and more.

It is also said that on-street metered parking is available in addition to the Omaha Douglas Civic Center Parking Garage at 1910 Harney St.

The Rally for Reproductive Rights statement says the event is nonpartisan and will not include activities in support or opposition of any specific candidates or political parties. Masks are required and protective personal equipment will be available.

