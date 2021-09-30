Advertisement

Omaha advocacy groups to host weekend reproductive rights rally

Several Omaha advocacy groups will be gathering on Oct. 2 to host a Reproductive Rights Rally...
Several Omaha advocacy groups will be gathering on Oct. 2 to host a Reproductive Rights Rally amidst national controversy.(Omaha Women's Day March)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Women’s Day March group announced Thursday they will be hosting a Rally for Reproductive Rights at Omaha’s City Hall on Oct. 2.

The 2021 Rally for Reproductive Rights will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning with speakers at 3 p.m. with the rally shortly after.

The rally comes in response to recent reproductive rights debates in Texas and across the country. Omaha Women’s Day March is partnering with Planned Parenthood of North Central States, ACLU of Nebraska, I Be Black Girl, League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha, United State of Women, and Women’s Fund of Omaha.

The release says the event speakers, although unidentified, will include a young advocate, a healthcare provider, an educator, a policymaker, and more.

It is also said that on-street metered parking is available in addition to the Omaha Douglas Civic Center Parking Garage at 1910 Harney St.

The Rally for Reproductive Rights statement says the event is nonpartisan and will not include activities in support or opposition of any specific candidates or political parties. Masks are required and protective personal equipment will be available.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect
Antonio Hallsted
Man facing multiple sex crime charges after incidents reported near Omaha South High School
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
Sarpy County Crimestoppers looking for suspect accused of credit card theft

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County as hospitalizations hit highest point this year
The DCHD is hosting a virtual event, Xchange Summit, on Oct. 6 and will feature several...
Douglas County Health to host virtual event highlighting mental health issues
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (File photo)
Redistricting in Nebraska: Governor signs off on final maps
J'maun Haynie, 19, was arrested Thursday morning for a shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot...
Suspect arrested for mall homicide