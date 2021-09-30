New ORBT contactless fare collection system to start on October 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha-metro transit system announced Thursday that its rapid transit line ORBT will begin collecting fares with their new contactless payment system on Friday, Oct. 1.

The new contactless system, Umo, is currently available for Metro bus and MOBY paratransit. Umo allows riders to manage their cloud-based accounts and board with a mobile app or smart card. The system also offers riders with low-balance automatic reloads, automated transfers, and fare capping.

The new Umo mobility app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play. Metro’s statement says Umo cards are available for free until the end of this year at Metro’s office and by mail through their website, or by calling Customer Service.

30-day unlimited ride tickets and valid paper transfer tickets will also be accepted, they will continue to be sold at Metro’s office, online, and other retail outlets.

Metro says fareboxes will remain on Metro buses and MOBY vehicles and will continue to accept paper tickets, passes, and cash. They will also continue to honor and dispense cash overpayment value cards. While there are no fareboxes on ORBT, riders can pay with the Umo app, Umo smart card, or with cash at ticket vending machines located at ORBT Stations.

The release states ORBT prices will reflect Metro bus fares at $1.25 with 25-cent transfers.

