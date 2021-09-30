Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigates threats targeting state senator, Democratic leader

By Chase Moffitt and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating threatening text messages involving a state senator and the leader of the state’s Democratic Party.

NSP confirmed Thursday that they were contacted by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office in late August about threatening text messages involving State Sen. Carol Blood, who announced her run for governor earlier this month.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb tweeted screenshots of the messages Thursday saying they had been sent to her. In those messages, the person making the threats claims to have “embarrassing” material about Kleeb and Sen. Blood.

Warning: The tweet from Jane Kleeb contains graphic language.

An NSP spokesman told 6 News that after a thorough investigation, the source of the text messages was found and that the investigation had been handed over to the Adams County Attorney as the text messages had been received there.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” the spokesman said.

