Nebraska State Patrol investigates threats targeting state senator, Democratic leader

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating threatening text messages involving a state senator and the leader of the state’s Democratic Party.

NSP confirmed Thursday that they were contacted by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office in late August about threatening text messages involving State Sen. Carol Blood, who announced her run for governor earlier this month.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb tweeted screenshots of the messages Thursday saying they had been sent to her. In those messages, the person making the threats claims to have “embarrassing” material about Kleeb and Sen. Blood.

“I’m sitting on a [expletive] platinum mine of damning footage, written material and personal stories from about a hundren people who have been mistreated by both of you or either of your children... Both of you will sit the [expletive] down or it will all be made public. It’s that simple.”

Warning: The tweet from Jane Kleeb contains graphic language.

An NSP spokesman told 6 News that after a thorough investigation, the source of the text messages was found and that the investigation had been handed over to the Adams County Attorney as the text messages had been received there.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” the spokesman said.

I receive threats & unkind words. I’ve stayed quiet about about a recent threat that included hurting my family. I want to say thank you to the Nebraska State Patrol for finding the culprit. Know my kindness is not a weakness. I’m fearless & strong. https://t.co/KtEcnJrY49 — Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) September 30, 2021

