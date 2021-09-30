Nebraska State Patrol find catalytic converter theft tools after pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers pursued a vehicle Wednesday morning in downtown Omaha after noticing it had no license plates.

NSP Sgt. Matt Ramsey said troopers attempted to make a traffic stop near 11th and Nicholas streets, but the driver sped off and hit another vehicle driven by Tommy Moore.

Moore told 6 News he saw the driver fidgeting in the rearview mirror during the stop and thought the car might try to get away; so he positioned his pickup truck in the middle of the street, hoping to obstruct the path. Unfortunately for Moore, the driver and his two passengers rammed right into the back of him, totaling the vehicle and ultimately ending up a few hundred feet away, disabled at 11th Street and Millwork Avenue.

The driver took off running, but troopers were able to get a man and woman into custody as they searched the maroon Honda Civic. Inside the car were miscellaneous tools, including a reciprocating saw, which is commonly used to steal catalytic converters, police said.

Sgt. Ramsey said the agency would be working with other police departments to determine whether converter thefts have been a recent issue.

NSP eventually arrested the male passenger on outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident, and let a female passenger go.

Following the incident, troopers were looking for the driver whom they describe as a white man, about 6-feet-2, with a beard and wearing jeans and a ball cap.

Omaha Police assisted in the incident.

