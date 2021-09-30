Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol find catalytic converter theft tools after pursuit

By Gina Dvorak and Lauren Melendez
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers pursued a vehicle Wednesday morning in downtown Omaha after noticing it had no license plates.

NSP Sgt. Matt Ramsey said troopers attempted to make a traffic stop near 11th and Nicholas streets, but the driver sped off and hit another vehicle driven by Tommy Moore.

Moore told 6 News he saw the driver fidgeting in the rearview mirror during the stop and thought the car might try to get away; so he positioned his pickup truck in the middle of the street, hoping to obstruct the path. Unfortunately for Moore, the driver and his two passengers rammed right into the back of him, totaling the vehicle and ultimately ending up a few hundred feet away, disabled at 11th Street and Millwork Avenue.

The driver took off running, but troopers were able to get a man and woman into custody as they searched the maroon Honda Civic. Inside the car were miscellaneous tools, including a reciprocating saw, which is commonly used to steal catalytic converters, police said.

Sgt. Ramsey said the agency would be working with other police departments to determine whether converter thefts have been a recent issue.

NSP eventually arrested the male passenger on outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident, and let a female passenger go.

Following the incident, troopers were looking for the driver whom they describe as a white man, about 6-feet-2, with a beard and wearing jeans and a ball cap.

Omaha Police assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Hallsted
Man facing multiple sex crime charges after incidents reported near Omaha South High School
One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
September 30, 2021
Omaha Police investigate shooting death

Latest News

TWO55 is a new merchandise collection inspired by legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln launches exclusive merchandise to honor Tom Osborne
Boil advisory in Missouri Valley lifted
Nebraska officials arrest two in Omaha after standoff
Several Omaha advocacy groups will be gathering on Oct. 2 to host a Reproductive Rights Rally...
Omaha advocacy groups to host weekend reproductive rights rally