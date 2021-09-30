Nebraska officials arrest two in Omaha after standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday after a standoff with the Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Percy Eubanks, 25, was arrested for fleeing and Lauren Moll, 24, was arrested aiding and abetting a fugitive and obstruction. Eubanks had a previous conviction, serving eight to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Investigators received a tip of an inmate, identified as Eubanks, who left Omaha Community Corrections early Thursday morning. Investigators found an apartment that they believed was the home of Eubanks’ partner, Moll, near South 96th and Jefferson St.

Deputies identified the apartment after finding a car they believe was in connection with Eubanks at the complex. The NSP SWAT Team came to the scene after no response when “investigators attempted to make contact but knocks on the door went unanswered,” according to the release.

Negotiations were made when Eubanks and Moll were inside the apartment and around 10:15 a.m., both voluntarily got out of the residence and were taken into custody.

Authorities say Eubanks and Moll are both lodged in Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.