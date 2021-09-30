Nebraska lawmakers voice support for outrage over Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After completing their vote on the state’s redistricting maps Thursday, several Nebraska state senators showed their support for State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who again voiced her outrage over the nursing mothers’ room at the state Capitol.

Cavanaugh vacated her office a week ago to allow an office shuffle that would restore the nursing mothers’ room after it was turned into a temporary office for a male staffer during renovations at the Capitol. An email was later sent out to lawmakers stating that the reinstatement of the mothers’ room would happen as soon as possible but the timeframe wasn’t clear.

Cavanaugh has since repeatedly demanded during the special session that the room for new moms be reinstated.

The issue caught the attention of other Nebraska lawmakers, who took time following Thursday’s vote to show their support for Cavanaugh. State Sens. Megan Hunt, Tony Vargas, Jen Day, and John Cavanaugh were among those commenting Thursday before the conclusion of the special session. Some had to call for order to be heard as conversations happened around them.

Last week, to compensate for the loss of the mothers’ room, a small pod was set up in the first-floor copy room. The actions prompted a protest in the form mannequin with breast pumps.

