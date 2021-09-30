Man accused of multiple sex crimes faces judge for first time Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of numerous metro sex crimes appeared in front of a judge for the first time on Thursday.

He’s accused of exposing himself to teenage girls outside of an Omaha school.

20-year-old Antonio Hallsted was handed a $50,000 bail after racking up a number of sex crime charges, one of which is a felony involving a 12-year-old.

“The allegation is he used an electronic communication device on his phone to and contacted a juvenile in order to entice that person into having sex with him.”

The rest of the charges all stem from three different incidents where he’s accused of exposing himself to young girls outside of Omaha South High School.

The misdemeanors include 3rd-degree sexual assault, public indecency, and lewd conduct.

“The city prosecutor’s office is handling that. It’s lewd conduct where he is masturbating in front of students near South High School,” said Kleine.

Each of those charges could carry up to one year in jail.

His felony charge could carry up to two additional years behind bars.

“We just want to make sure we stop him before he does anything more than just doing what he’s done,” said Kleine.

Hallsted will have to pay $5,000 of the $50,000 bond set on Thursday in order to get out of jail.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will go directly to trial at a later date.

