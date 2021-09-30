Lincoln woman arrested after short chase with Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested after a short car chase with the Nebraska State Patrol early Thursday morning.

Sunday Jud was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, and refusing to subject to a field sobriety test.

NSP troopers attempted to have a traffic stop when they noticed a Ford Fusion driven by Jud speeding and hitting the curb repeatedly near 14th and Superior St. Troopers initiated a chase when the car didn’t yield when turning south on 14th and continuing west on Benton St.

According to the release, the chase continued “until the car crashed into a tree after failing to navigate a curve at 7th St.” Jud was quickly taken into custody after leaving the scene.

Authorities say Jud is lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.