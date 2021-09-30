Advertisement

Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden

((Source: KFVS))
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney Police Department are in an ongoing investigation after finding a dead body on Tuesday.

Officials believe the owner of the submerged car was of 31-year-old Scott Rockefeller, they say he was reported missing in June 2020. They also believe there aren’t any signs of foul play.

According to the release from the Nebraska State Patrol, “the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car submerged in an irrigation reuse pit near Highway 10, which is about three miles south of Minden around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.”

On the belief of the car being in connection with a missing person investigation, the car was towed and investigators found a dead body and a dead dog.

The Nebraska State Patrol Investigative Services Division ordered an autopsy and will continue the investigation as requested by the Kearney County Attorney.

