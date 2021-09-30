Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve cited a number of juveniles following a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.

Last week LSO released video of two girls, ages 13 and 14, being assaulted by multiple suspects.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said through releasing that video, investigators have received tips which has led to a number of juveniles being cited.

According to Sheriff Wagner, on Wednesday, four citations were issued for assault and three citations were issued for disturbing the peace.

At the time of Thursday morning’s briefing, Sheriff Wagner didn’t know how many juveniles were cited.

Sheriff Wagner said investigators are working with another victim who is reportedly reluctant to share videos of the attack.

Witnesses explained that the victims were accosted by both male and female teenagers in the parking area at Roca Berry Farm. Sheriff Wagner said the girls explained that they didn’t know who assaulted them and had visible, but not serious injuries.

Roca Berry Farm said it plans to strengthen their security as a way to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

No one 15-years-old or younger will be allowed on the farm without an adult. Roca Berry Farm said they’re also adding more lights in the parking lot and where the haunts take place.

