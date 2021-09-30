It’s the final week for the Storm Chasers and their manager Brian Poldberg as he wraps up a 41 year baseball career

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At 64 years old Brian Poldberg is ready for something new. The Storm Chasers manager is in his final week with retirement set to begin once the team returns from Sunday’s game in Des Moines. He is second in franchise history with close to 500 wins.

Brian also has more than 1,350 career wins in a managerial career that spans 21 years, which is sixth-most among active minor league managers.

“I’ve been in it for 40-plus years and my body’s telling me that it’s harder to get out there every day and do the things that I feel I need to do to do the job right. After 41 years of being in baseball and being married for 36, I’ve never spent a summer with my family, so I’m looking forward to that,” said Poldberg.

The Carter Lake resident has enjoyed sleeping in his own bed while managing his hometown team, a rare situation for a manager. That’s been a bonus these past seven years. He also says it hasn’t hit me just yet and it probably won’t until the tail end of the winter when spring training starts.

