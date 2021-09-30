Advertisement

How to get a replacement COVID-19 vaccination card

(Ed Pearce)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely required, keeping your vaccination record on hand is proving vital.

But what if you’ve misplaced yours?

Most advise first contacting your vaccination provider to see if they can get you a replacement card. Barring that — or if you received your vaccination directly from a health department — Douglas County residents can request a copy via the Douglas County Health Department’s online form.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department says residents of that health district can email your first and last name, date of birth, and home address to healthdept@sarpycasshealth.com or call 402-339-4334 for assistance in obtaining a new vaccination card.

Residents of Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties who aren’t able to get a replacement card from their vaccine provider can contact Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Nebraska residents who don’t recall the specifics of their COVID-19 vaccinations can look up those records on the state’s database, called the Nebraska State Immunization Information System. Iowa residents can do the same via Iowa’s Immunization Registry Information System.

Do note, however, that the CDC does not retain vaccination records and will instead point you back to state and local health departments to help you find answers about obtaining a copy. Or, if you’re enrolled in programs like V-safe or VaxText, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.

CNN contributed to this report.

