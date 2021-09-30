Hamburg makes history, levee upgrade near completion

HAMBURG, IA. (WOWT) - A massive levee and historic achievement is coming to fruition in an Iowa town hit hard by the 2019′s historic flood.

“It means a lot to us,” said Alan Dovel, Hamburg’s Public Works Director. “It’s a good secure means of security and safety and that’s what we’ve been looking for for the last 10 years.”

The battle for a taller levee dates back to 2011 when the town came together, scrambling to raise the levee, managing to hold back the Missouri River’s overflow. Later they were forced to tear it down to its congressionally approved height.

“We had to take the existing levee down that we put for emergency measures and now we get to put one up and keep it,” said Dovel.

Hamburg is the first town in the nation to take advantage of legislation that gives some control back to the locals.

“It took a Congressional act to get this done,” said Dovel.

Working with the Corp of Engineers to raise the levee roughly 10 feet to 20 feet, work began in May and is now roughly 80% complete.

“We set pretty high goals and we knew the weather was on our side so we worked a lot of overtime to get through this,” said Lance Lansdown, Project Manager, Hendrickson Transportation, which is the company contracted by the Corps of Engineers.

Hendrickson’s helped build the levee up in 2011 and tear it back down.

“To do this for the community right here in Hamburg,” said Lansdown. “We were very proud to get the opportunity to build this levee.”

The community is impressed.

“I think it’s great,” said Phil Kuhr, a manager at the local pharmacy who said it’s been tough coming back from the 2019 flood. “We certainly lost some business because people moved out,” said Kuhr, noting he’s hopeful the levee will help turn things around.

“Hopefully, it will give a lot more protection and a lot more confidence in the future,” said Kuhr.

If the weather continues to cooperate the levee is expected to be complete before winter. The approximately $10 million project is being funded primarily by state and federal dollars, as well as local funds.

