First Alert traffic: Authorities issue alert for west Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County dispatchers were advising northbound drivers to avoid 168th Street between West Dodge Road and Blondo Street after a crash there just ahead of rush hour Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch alerted 6 News to the traffic incident at about 4:15 p.m. Authorities closed westbound lanes of West Dodge Road in the area.

Two people involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital.

Authorities were diverting traffic away from the area of 168th and Blondo streets after a crash ahead of rush hour Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30, 2021. (Mike McKnight / WOWT)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

