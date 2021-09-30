First Alert traffic: Authorities issue alert for west Omaha crash
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County dispatchers were advising northbound drivers to avoid 168th Street between West Dodge Road and Blondo Street after a crash there just ahead of rush hour Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch alerted 6 News to the traffic incident at about 4:15 p.m. Authorities closed westbound lanes of West Dodge Road in the area.
Two people involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
