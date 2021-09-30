Advertisement

Douglas County Health to host virtual event highlighting mental health issues

The DCHD is hosting a virtual event, Xchange Summit, on Oct. 6 and will feature several...
The DCHD is hosting a virtual event, Xchange Summit, on Oct. 6 and will feature several healthcare professionals to help the community understand the importance of mental health.(pexels.com)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced they will be hosting a free virtual event, Xchange Summit, to help the community begin building a better future.

Xchange Summit will take place on Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registration is free. The event will feature a two-part session on the Regional Plan for Mental Wellbeing, based on mental health data from the 2021 Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Community Health Needs Assessment.

Xchange Summit will be utilized to help the community learn about current efforts to prioritize mental health across our region and will take part in action planning for how to continuously address this issue.

The summit will feature a variety of speakers: Bruce Lockwood, Senior Vice President for Community Health at Professional Research Consultants, Kerry Kernen of the Douglas County Health Department, Sarah Schram from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Matthew Wyant from the Pottawattamie County Health Department.

The Xchange Summit is a professional development wellbeing event that brings changemakers in workplace wellness, human resources, and community health from across the region to:

  • Collaborate with communities across sectors for collective impact,
  • Connect skills with practical strategies and innovative results,
  • Commit to improving health and wellness for all.

Bruce Lockwood will be joined by DCHD Dr. Lindsay Huse for the triennial Community Health Report Card. The Summit will also include breakout sessions.

