David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storms this evening, cooler Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning storms brought some an early wake-up call with some tremendous lightning and heavy downpours. While not everyone saw rain, impressive totals were reported under those downpours, with Eppley Airfield reporting about 1.3″ of new rainfall. Other parts of the metro only saw a few drops. Those storms moved out of the area quickly this morning, allowing some bonus sunshine to move in this afternoon. That helped to boost temperatures back into the 80s, well above average, and feeling like summer once again with more humidity.

An additional round of storms is expected to develop across far eastern Nebraska into western Iowa this evening, including the Omaha metro. While severe weather is not expected, pockets of heavy rain are likely which could lead to localized rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches. Like this morning, not everyone will see rain with some areas remaining dry. Storms should be moving out of the area by Midnight, leaving us with a quieter night in store for the metro.

Rain Potential This Evening (WOWT)

Cloudy skies will linger through Friday, helping to keep us a little cooler. A few spotty showers may linger, especially in the afternoon. An isolated storm isn’t out of the question, but most will not see heavy rain. More clouds and a chance for showers and storms will linger on Saturday, especially south of Omaha. That should help to keep temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunny skies and slightly warmer conditions return Sunday and will stretch through most of next week. Dry, beautiful fall weather looks to be on the way through at least Thursday of next week with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

