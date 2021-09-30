Advertisement

Davenport man convicted in deadly Cedar Rapids gas station shooting

Todd Ricky Jenkins (Courtesy image)
Todd Ricky Jenkins (Courtesy image)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Davenport man has been convicted in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids gas station, according to court documents.

A judge found 26-year-old Todd Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent on Wednesday.

Jenkins waived his right to a jury trial and had a bench trial in May. His sentencing is set for November 5.

The shooting happened at the Kum and Go at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street Northeast in October 2019.

Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront Reginald Ward of Illinois.

Ward was the boyfriend of Jenkin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the couple left in a vehicle, police say Jenkins followed them and got into a road-rage incident with Ward.

The two vehicles stopped at the gas station, where Jenkins shot Ward and then fled to the Quad Cities. He was later captured by police at an Illinois hotel.

Jenkins has claimed it was self-defense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Hallsted
Man facing multiple sex crime charges after incidents reported near Omaha South High School
One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
September 30, 2021
Omaha Police investigate shooting death

Latest News

TWO55 is a new merchandise collection inspired by legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln launches exclusive merchandise to honor Tom Osborne
Boil advisory in Missouri Valley lifted
Nebraska officials arrest two in Omaha after standoff
Nebraska State Patrol pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol find catalytic converter theft tools after pursuit
Several Omaha advocacy groups will be gathering on Oct. 2 to host a Reproductive Rights Rally...
Omaha advocacy groups to host weekend reproductive rights rally