Council Bluffs man sentenced to five years for ammo and drug possession, intent to distribute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Thursday that a Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment for possession of five or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Joshua M. Chafa, 29, was sentenced in an Omaha federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher on Wednesday. Chafa was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment on both counts but they will run concurrently. After his release, Chafa will begin a four-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

It is reported that Omaha Police noticed Chafa in a stolen vehicle on July 28, 2020, when he was arrested and found in possession of ammo. During a vehicle search, officers found a silver chest containing numerous Ziploc bags, a digital scale, pipes, five grams of actual meth, and more ammo.

Chafa reportedly admitted to being in possession of drugs and that he had recently served an eight-year prison sentence. He was convicted of second-degree theft on March 29, 2012, in Iowa.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department and was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.