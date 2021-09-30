Boil advisory in Missouri Valley lifted

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A boil advisory from the Harrison County Emergency Management that was issued on Tuesday has been lifted Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the boil advisory was lifted around 1 p.m. for all residents except those that live west of I-29. They advise everyone within the Missouri Valley city limit on west I-29 is still under the advisory.

The water boil advisory was issued on Tuesday because of a water main break.

