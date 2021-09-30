Athlete of the Week: Marian’s Emma Humpal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emma Humpal is having a very solid junior season on the softball diamond for Marian. As the season winds down, Humpal had a game-winning hit for the Crusaders just this week.

The game was 0-0 in the 6th inning when Humpal stepped up to the plate. She hit a ball into the outfield that nearly turned into a home run. It came up just short and bounced off the fence, but it scored the winning run. Humpal would score herself before the inning ended.

“She’d been hitting the ball good and some foul shots. I thought it was gone when she first hit it, but it got to the fence,” Marian head coach Chad Perkins said. “She’s been doing that a lot lately. She had, I think, 6 home runs last year as a sophomore starter and this year she’s doing a great job again.”

Perkins said Humpal is having another great year for the Crusaders. They’re 21-5. Her hitting and play at third base have been a big part of their success.

“It’s easy to want to do well when you have such a great team behind you. I mean, I feel like not only have I had a pretty successful, but the team itself has been phenomenal,” Humpal said.

Perkins added that Humpal is a great leader on the team. He said she’s always about the team.

“Just really being, like, not only a physical leader but a vocal leader, too. I try and talk a lot on the field. Always make sure we’re hyping everybody up, making sure everyone is kind of excited and ready to be there,” Humpal said.

Marian is looking to host a district next week during district tournaments, and then to have a deep run in the state tournament the following week.

