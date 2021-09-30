Advertisement

LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown

By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis elementary school is on lockdown after gunfire erupted Thursday morning inside Cumming Elementary School.

Officials with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said the shooting victim is a child who was rushed to the hospital for treatment following the shooting, WMC reported.

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Officers are loading the children onto buses. Investigators said parents can pick up their children from Metropolitan Church near Lemoyne-Owen College.

Police said they are working to locate the male juvenile suspect.

Shelby County Schools said the school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution, and parents have been notified.

“SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” Superintendent Joris Ray said.

Cummings K-8 describes itself as a Math Focused Option School, a part of Shelby County Schools that focuses on robotics and coding through partnerships with Building box and Code Crew 901.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect
Antonio Hallsted
Man facing multiple sex crime charges after incidents reported near Omaha South High School
Kearney man and dog found dead after Nebraska officials discover submerged car near Minden
Sarpy County Crimestoppers looking for suspect accused of credit card theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays
A shooting occurred near 61st and Pratt street early Thursday morning, leaving one man dead and...
Man dead in Benson after shooting
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US