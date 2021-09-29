Advertisement

Volunteer lawyers put a near-halt on evictions in Douglas County

By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Evictions rates in Douglas County are taking a massive dive in wake of the arrival of a group of volunteer lawyers.

The Tenant Assistance Program launched in the county in August, shortly after the CDC’s eviction moratorium came to an end and it’s managed to put a near-halt of its own on evictions.

Prior to the program’s presence, which sees a handful of volunteer lawyers outside eviction court offering services to low-income tenants, roughly 90% of eviction cases were ending in immediate eviction. That number had now dropped to less than 2%.

“In the past, a landlord would evict a tenant and a sheriff or constable could come out the next day and remove the tenant from the unit. In this case, were preventing what’s called an immediate eviction, said Laurie Heer Dale, Director, Nebraska Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project. “So, landlords and tenants are entering into stipulated agreements for more time for the tenant to vacate the property or for the tenant to pay and stay in the property.”

On Tuesday morning, Douglas County Commissioners voted unanimously to put more than $400,000 in unused rental assistance into The Tenant Assistance Project, which help fund it for three more years.

The project is also working to connect landlords and tenants and with rental assistance, making sure a representative from the non-profits doling out the funds is on-site with the lawyers. So far in Douglas County, they’ve managed to help more than 70 tenants get the help they need.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
After 33 years in Omaha, NobbiesParties will be closing for business.
Omaha’s own NobbiesParties to close for business after 33 years
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation

Latest News

Sarpy County Crimestoppers looking for suspect accused of credit card theft
Phony car rental offers scams Council Bluffs family out of $500
Couple shows proof of vaccination in order to enter Eagles concert at CHI Health Center.
Eagles concert tests MECA’s COVID-19 protocols
Stolen credit cards used
Stolen credit cards used