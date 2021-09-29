Advertisement

Sarpy County Crimestoppers looking for suspect accused of credit card theft

By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today has been another nice day for a walk on a public trail. But if you park near one, don’t leave valuables in an unlocked vehicle.

The suspect allegedly went on a shopping spree using credit cards stolen from a car parked at Chalco Hills Recreation Area. The theft occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Within minutes someone used the stolen cards to purchase $3,500 in merchandise at a nearby Walmart. They drove off in a silver SUV.

If you can identify the vehicle or suspect, call Sarpy County Crimestoppers or the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

