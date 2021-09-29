Phony car rental offers scams Council Bluffs family out of $500

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Rental cars are in short supply and prices are up so here’s a warning about phony offers. When you search online, make sure the number is for a legitimate rental car company.

Sad news was brought to the family home of Patty Otis.

“My niece, my nephew, and my son came from Wisconsin to go to their grandfather’s funeral,” said Otis.

But when their vehicle broke down, Patty called a number online claiming to be a Budget rental car offering a discount if she paid with prepaid cash cards.

“They tricked me, and I thought everything was legit, but it wasn’t, and it cost me $500,” said Otis.

Budget has posted an alert and says anyone seeking prepayment of a rental by gift cards is a scammer.

Patty says the scammers promised to drop off a rental car in her driveway within five minutes after she paid and she did. But she and her family waited nine hours and no car was delivered.

6 News called the same number Patty dialed for a car rental offer. He offered a one-week Enterprise rental for $500.

“They want the number that you scratch off. Something told me to call American Express, I called them, and the money was gone,” said Otis.

Enterprise says customers reported searching for car rental promotional deals and finding a number claiming to be Enterprise but it’s not.

An Enterprise spokesperson says, “We will not ask a customer for payment over the phone when making a reservation and prepaid cards are only accepted at the end of a rental.”

Car rental companies warn that any promotional offer requiring prepaid card numbers before getting a reservation is likely scammers trying to take victims for a ride.

“The pandemic is hard enough, quit adding more to it. If you want money go find a job,” said Otis.

Patty Otis filed a fraud claim with the card company but she’s been told there are no refunds on prepaid gift cards. She also filed a police report.

Two rental car companies say they are working with law enforcement but in these cases, the money is certainly gone so customer awareness is the real key.

