Omaha teen starts small business during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young adult is using his skill set and business acumen to help others develop as they work to build lives after school.

“Westside is lucky enough to have this apartment,” said Mark Pokorny, Transition Teacher with Westside Schools.

Thirty years ago Westside started the first Young Adult Transition Program in Nebraska. Eighteen-to-21-years-olds preparing for the next stage, such as jobs and life skills, and community connections.

“It allows us to shop for groceries at Hy-Vee,” said Pokorny. “Come back here to cook and have a clean environment. Figure out what to do during downtime with friends. Those are all aspects of our program.”

On this day, Kota Fielder, who’s 18, and his fellow transitioning students gather around the dining room table at the apartment near 120th & West Center for a crash course in business and assembly lines.

They’re collaborating on something even the teachers didn’t expect.

“What he’s accomplished is special, regardless of his disability,” said Pokorny. “Very few people can carry out a business idea to fruition.”

During the pandemic of his isolating senior year, Kota passed the time by combining two loves.

“He likes baking and he likes animals,” said his mother Mandy Fielder. “So, why don’t you make treats for our dogs?”

He did. His recipe of peanut butter, pumpkin puree, and whole wheat flour became Kota’s K9 Kookies.

“He has a love for baking but can’t eat. He’ll ask, was it yummy?” said Kota’s mom.

Each is packaged and sold for $5. The taste testers love the treats.

Not only did Kota Fielder start a business as a teenager, but he also wrote his first ever check of $1,000 donating the dog treat proceeds to the Nebraska Humane Society.

“He’s excited to start working here,” said his mom.

The connection also started a new partnership. He and his friends in the transition program will be able to pick up job skills, such as cleaning kennels, folding laundry, working in the Humane Society’s gift shop.

“Some come up with ideas for businesses, but very few carry out the idea,” said Pokorny. “Lakota is a special guy.”

Kota’s dog treats are available on KotasK9Kookies.com

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.