Omaha residents indicted, accused of falsifying $2M in PPP applications

(WRDW)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents are facing federal charges after an indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges they submitted fraudulent applications for more the $2 million in PPP loans.

The Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office said Tamika R. Cross, 42; Ronnie E. Cross, 44; and Davida J. Anderson, 51, were “each engaged in a scheme to defraud lenders in the Paycheck Protection Program,” according to a news release.

The indictment alleges the three people received about $489,000 in PPP loans. They are now facing charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering.

If convicted, each of them faces maximum charges of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine plus $100 for a special assessment, and three years of supervised release.

The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation of this case by the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force.

To report allegations of attempted COVID-19 or PPP fraud, call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submit a complaint online.

