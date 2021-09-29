Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect

J'Maun Haynie
J'Maun Haynie(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is looking for a 19-year-old they believe killed a man and injured a woman in a late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot earlier this month.

Franco Vasquez, 18, was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at 9901 Nicholas St., OPD reported earlier this month.

Police said Wednesday that a felony warrant had been issued for J’Maun Haynie, who is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of use of a weapon for a homicide and felony assault.

Anyone with information on Haynie’s location is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers — and can do anonymously — at 402-44-STOP (7867) or via P3Tips.com or the P3 Tips app. OPD is reminding the public that information leading to the arrest of a wanted homicide suspect could receive a $5,000 reward.

