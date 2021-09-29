Man facing multiple sex crime charges after incidents reported at Omaha South High School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old man cited earlier this month for lewd conduct after police investigated several incidents — including some at schools — in south Omaha is now facing several sex crime charges.

Antonio Hallsted was booked Wednesday on nine charges, according to court documents: two counts of third-degree sexual assault, one count of child enticement using an electronic device, three counts of public indecency, two counts of lewd conduct, and one count of disturbing the peace.

Some of the charges are based on reports from multiple Omaha South High School students, some as young as 14 years old, who said he exposed himself to them and masturbated in front of them — sometimes staring at them — from the driver’s seat of his car, in some cases opening the door toward the students.

Record show Hallsted is being held in Douglas County Corrections on $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.