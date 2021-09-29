Advertisement

Man dies after his camper catches fire in western Nebraska

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT
SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) - A man died after his camper caught fire in western Nebraska.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said the fire was reported in Sutherland around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said the camper was engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived neighbors told them that the man who lived in the camper was likely inside of it. After the fire was extinguished, authorities found a body inside the camper, and an autopsy was scheduled.

The State Fire Marshal said the most likely cause of the fire was a faulty appliance inside the camper.

