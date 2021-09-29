Advertisement

LPD: Pills, cash and stolen gun found in apartment

Andre Johnson
Andre Johnson(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a man is facing drug charges after they found a number of pills, cash and a stolen handgun in his apartment.

On Friday, September 24 at 1 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at an apartment on 24th and W Streets in reference to an ongoing investigation.

LPD said investigators took the resident, 30-year-old Andre Johnson, into custody without incident.

According to police, while officers searched the apartment, investigators located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen on November 26, 2020, in a burglary of a home in the 2200 block of S 8th Street.

LPD said investigators also found 4.5 Alprazolam pills, 18 Hydromorphone pills, 20 Clorazepate pills, one Methadone pill and $2,409 cash.

Police said Johnson was found to be a convicted felon prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
After 33 years in Omaha, NobbiesParties will be closing for business.
Omaha’s own NobbiesParties to close for business after 33 years
U.S. Marshals, alongside the OPD and LPD, conducted a four-month-long investigation to...
Multi-agency task force arrests 231, seizes drugs, firearms in Omaha
Sarpy County Crimestoppers looking for suspect accused of credit card theft
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect

Latest News

Good samaritan helps Omaha biker in need after accident
Bond set for Omaha man’s fifth DUI offense
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, one vaccinated
J'Maun Haynie
Omaha Police looking for mall homicide suspect