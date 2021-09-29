Advertisement

Heads-up! Dodge Street down to one lane for 7 days

Drivers will encounter a stretch of Dodge Street down to one lane beginning Wednesday night in...
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers will encounter a stretch of Dodge Street down to one lane beginning Wednesday night in Omaha.

The Omaha City Public Works Department said crews will do street milling work and paving in the westbound lanes between 52nd Street and 62nd Street. That’s Dodge Street from Memorial Park to the east entrance of the UNO campus.

During the work, traffic will be reduced to one-way in each direction. The work is expected to take seven days.

