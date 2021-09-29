Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts extends Nebraska DHM aiming to preserve hospital capacity

Elective surgeries remain on hold through at least Halloween
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its hospitalizations as announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday extended Nebraska’s directed health measure aimed at addressing the state’s hospital staffing shortages.

Previously set to expire Thursday, the DHM suspending elective surgeries to preserve hospital capacity has been extended to Oct. 31.

The governor declared a hospital staffing emergency on Aug. 26. About a week later, the governor enacted the latest DHM, noting the state was reporting 342 COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Wednesday, that number was at 278.

It would still be another three weeks before the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services began publishing a COVID-19 dashboard again.

Comparatively, the Douglas County Health Department was reporting there were 194 COVID-19 hospitalizations and a death toll of 750 on Sept. 1; on Wednesday, the county reported 187 hospitalizations and 788 local deaths.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was reporting 84 COVID-19 hospitalizations and a local death toll of 270 on Sept. 1; on Tuesday, the health district reported 112 current COVID-19 hospitalizations and 287 COVID-19 deaths to date.

