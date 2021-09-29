Fremont Police arrest missing inmate from Lincoln facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was missing for over two weeks was reported back in custody on Tuesday.

The Fremont police arrested Zackery Carlstrom and he faces a new charge of obstructing a peace officer. Authorities reported Carlstrom missing on Sept. 9 after he allegedly jumped a fence and left the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

Carlstrom was previously convicted out of Dodge County for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and started his two year sentence on Sept. 14, 2020. He has a pending release date of Jan. 13, 2022.

According to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Carlstrom is being held in the Saunders County Jail.

