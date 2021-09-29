Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Eldridge police officer is behind bars after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl while on duty in May.

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

Scott County court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 14.

Online jail records show he was released after posting bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, DeNoyer sexually abused the girl on May 1 and later admitted to it.

According to the affidavit, DeNoyer was employed and on duty as an Eldridge police officer at the time of the incident.

According to a media release, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Eldridge Police Department Friday to assist with the investigation.

Early Wednesday morning, DeNoyer was still listed as an officer on the city’s online police roster. His name and photo were removed later Wednesday morning.

Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler confirmed Wednesday that DeNoyer was no longer with the department and declined further comment.

According to court records, DeNoyer had been with the department since August 2020. Before that, he was employed by the Davenport Police Department from 2018-2020.

