Eagles concert tests MECA’s COVID-19 protocols

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After Omaha landed the Eagles on the CHI Health Center schedule for the first time since 2014, Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority officials knew it would be a big test over how COVID-19 issues might complicate the experience.

Things got even more complicated three weeks ago when the band exercised their right to put some rules in place.

The band informed MECA that they would require fans to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend. Refunds would be possible for those who couldn’t meet those measures.

As concertgoers lined up before 5:00 p.m. when the doors opened, they seemed aware of the requirements. Some drove in from other states and weren’t aware of the protocols, but since a rapid testing station was set up inside the CHI Health Center, they weren’t automatically turned away.

There were no immediate reports of any ticket holders who failed the rapid test, though that data was not immediately available. MECA plans to consider how well the Eagles protocol measures worked and whether or not any changes should be made for future concerts.

