Huskers defense on board with leading the way

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you consider how well the Huskers defense played at Michigan State and the team still lost, you can’t help but feel for the Blackshirts. You could not ask for anything else, they shut down the best running offense in the country.

Looking at next week and beyond, you might wonder, will have a letdown? Are they asking themselves, why dig that deep if it doesn’t matter? Sounds like the answer is no, a strong no.

“Pointing the finger is not solving any issues, helping others is solving a lot of issues. We have good guys, they are not finger pointers, they are not complainers. They want to work, they want to get better, they want to do their job, they know they can control their attitude, their effort their preparation and that’s what they are going to do,” said Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander.

The challenge likely won’t be a tough this week against Northwestern, the Huskers are favored by 11 points.

