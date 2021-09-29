David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storm chances overnight and Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms pushed through the area this morning and early afternoon, bringing downpours to parts of southeast Nebraska. Those storms faded out quickly as they moved into the metro, leaving many yards dry. Sunshine making an appearance this afternoon helping to boost temperatures in the middle 80s around the area. Dry weather will stick around for the evening outside of a spotty sprinkle. Temperatures will cool back into the 70s after sunset and will stay mild overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Storm chance will increase overnight, especially after Midnight or 2am. Initially, storms may favor western and southwestern Iowa, leaving the metro dry. However, storms should spread into the metro by early morning, which may lead to a wet morning drive. A few heavier downpours are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Showers and storms should wind down by the lunch hour, giving us some dry time. There is a chance for storms to redevelop during the late afternoon and evening, potentially impacting the evening drive. While heavy downpours are again possible, severe storms are not expected. While a few areas may see little rainfall, most areas should see between a half-inch and one inch of rain between the multiple rounds of showers. A few spots under those heavier storms could pick up over an inch of rainfall.

Rainfall Potential Thursday (WOWT)

Storms should fade away by Friday morning, but spotty showers are possible. Best chances are in the morning, but a few showers can’t be ruled out lingering into the afternoon. Clouds and showers should help to keep temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances may linger into Saturday as well, with some storms possible in the evening, especially south of Omaha. Drier weather settles in by Sunday and should last through most of next week. Conditions will feel a bit more like fall, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the 50s.

