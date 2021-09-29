Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa
After 33 years in Omaha, NobbiesParties will be closing for business.
Omaha’s own NobbiesParties to close for business after 33 years
U.S. Marshals, alongside the OPD and LPD, conducted a four-month-long investigation to...
Multi-agency task force arrests 231, seizes drugs, firearms in Omaha
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 28 COVID-19 update: Pfizer boosters now available in Douglas County

Latest News

An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
An orange lobster is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Extremely rare, orange lobster saved from being a meal
In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo Bronwyn Russell poses for a photo at her home in Des...
AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults