Council Bluffs Police K-9 is back home after treatment for serious injuries

(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Rudy, the K-9, is back home!

The Council Bluffs Police confirmed the great news on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. In the post, they give thanks to the Iowa State University Veterinarian hospital and say Rudy will be back patrolling the street in no time.

The department announced Rudy’s injuries on Sunday, after being severely hurt from falling off a building. Rudy fractured his femur and cracked his tibia.

He’s expected to make a full recovery in eight weeks.

