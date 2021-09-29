Advertisement

Construction set to begin on new music venue in La Vista City Centre

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been dubbed the future entertainment hub of Sarpy County.

The La Vista City Centre is coming to life after more than a decade of talks and five years of construction.

“It’s a multi-phase. It’s going to take years but you’re going to see a major change in the next 14 to 18 months,’ said Doug Kindig, La Vista Mayor.

The project is already moving along. Residents live in the apartments and there’s a draft room already open.

Construction crews will now start to work on “The Astro.” It’s a medium-sized music venue that can seat 2,500 and is set to attract national acts.

“We needed to get it figured out and under construction, because it’s such a key component to what the makeup and mix of what the project ultimately will become, but this really solidifies it,” said Chris Erickson, City + Ventures Co-founder.

Developers believe the venue will attract more restaurants and bars, so the community will have all entertainment options available in one spot.

But there’s still a lot that needs to be done before the new “downtown” of La Vista will be what everyone has envisioned.

“All of it is a long way out. I can tell you the park improvements and the theater, we’ve got a finish date of May of 2023 which isn’t that long away.”

Once the multi-million dollar project is complete, project leaders say the entire La Vista community will reap the benefits.

“There’s no doubt about it. This is the kind of anchor that changes places,” said Josh Hunt, Mammoth CEO.

The new music venue is set to open in 2023 and will be an indoor and outdoor space. The outdoor part will be able to host 5,000 music fans.

