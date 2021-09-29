Bond set for Omaha man’s fifth DUI offense

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bond was set for a 29-year-old after being arrested for a fifth DUI offense.

Abraham Ramos-Dominguez had his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Douglas County with a bond set at $10,000.

Ramos-Dominguez also has a preliminary hearing set for November 15.

He has charges of a fifth DUI alcohol offense and driving while revoked from DUI. His driver’s license was revoked due to the prior four DUI convictions.

Police were called to a car appearing suspicious at 104th & V Street early Monday morning. A caller told officers a car had been parked in the middle of the street for 90 minutes.

Police found the driver, identified as Ramos-Dominguez, slumped over the steering wheel sleeping, while the car was running in the middle of the street. He woke up when the officer turned off the ignition.

Omaha Police say the preliminary BAC was .233, nearly three times the legal limit, and are awaiting a blood test to confirm.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.