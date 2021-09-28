TROPICS: Atlantic remains active heading into October

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While we’re waiting for fall-like weather to return to Heartland, the tropics remain active! As of September 28th, there have been 19 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with more brewing.

2021 Atlantic tropical cyclone list (WOWT)

SUPPLEMENTAL CYCLONE NAMES

You may recall in 2020, the Atlantic basin surpassed 21 named storms. The National Hurricane Center had to move on to the supplemental Greek list for just the second time in history. The first and only other time the Greek Alphabet had been used to name tropical cyclones was during the very active year of 2005.

The WMO (World Meteorological Organization) Hurricane Committee announced back in March of this year the Greek Alphabet will no longer be used as a supplemental list. The WMO claimed the Greek Alphabet was “distracting and confusing”. Not to mention, there was no formal plan on how to retire Greek names if a cyclone was particularly strong or destructive.

2021 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

As stated above, there have been 19 named storms so far during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. With only two names left on the original list – Victor and Wanda – the National Hurricane Center will have to move on to the new supplemental list of 21 names (A-W) before the season is over.

Supplemental tropical cyclone list (WOWT)

As of this article, there are four areas being monitored in the Atlantic basin. The most notable is Sam – a powerful Category 4 hurricane. This storm is expected to remain a major hurricane – Category 3 or higher – through late this week.

Sam is a powerful Category 4 Hurricane as of Tuesday morning (WOWT)

Thankfully, this beast of a storm will be staying out to sea! However, swells creating dangerous surf and rip currents will impact the Lesser Antilles, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and eventually the east coast of the U.S. by the end of the week.

Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through the end of the week (WOWT)

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. This area of low pressure could redevelop into a short-lived tropical depression, but will continue to move northeastward and away from the United States.

The last two disturbances being monitored are two broad areas of low pressure off the coast of Africa. Each will be moving west-northwestward into an environment conducive for development, with a high likelihood of becoming tropical depressions in the next few days.

Atlantic tropical cyclones and disturbances (National Hurricane Center)

The Atlantic hurricane season spans June through November, with the most active period occurring mid-August to mid-October. You can track the tropics anytime with the National Hurricane Center website: nhc.noaa.gov

