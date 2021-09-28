Advertisement

Signatures collecting for medical marijuana petitions begins this weekend for Husker game

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another statewide petition drive begins this weekend in Lincoln. Nebraska is one of a handful of states without a medical marijuana law and organizers have the goal to change that.

Saturday’s nights game at Memorial Stadium will bring out tens of thousands of fans. They’re here for the football and the tailgating.

Having so many Nebraskans in one place serves another purpose as well. It marks the new start for the group collecting signatures to put medical cannabis on the statewide ballot next year.

“It’s a big journey ahead. But we’re feeling excited and motivated for people. Individuals were very upset after the Supreme Court overturned things last year,” said Crista Eggers, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

Crista Eggers may be the statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana but she’s still mom to Colton, a shy first grader who loves school, his teachers, but still struggles with multiple seizures every day from epilepsy.

She believes medical marijuana could help her son and simply wants the option.

“From the beginning, this has been about medical access for individuals. That’s what both of these initiatives are. Strictly medical for patients who have conditions that their doctor deems appropriate for treatment with cannabis,” said Eggers.

This signature drive will include a pair of petitions, one for patient protects, the other to regulate medical marijuana. The two petitions are meant to fix what the Nebraska Supreme Court didn’t like last year.

The group is expecting opposition just like last time around. But remember, organized 196,000 signatures during a pandemic, only to have the Supreme Court prevent it from going to voters.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death; Pfizer booster starts this week

Latest News

Hall County Livestock from Fonner Park was awarded first place in this year's state fair...
Nebraska state fair awards tree graffiti contest winners
Rocks all over eastbound lanes on I-80
Rocks all over eastbound lanes on I-80
Six Nebraska redistricting maps approved - 4 pm
Six Nebraska redistricting maps approved - 4 pm
Volunteer lawyers help halt evictions
Volunteer lawyers help halt evictions