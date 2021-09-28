Signatures collecting for medical marijuana petitions begins this weekend for Husker game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another statewide petition drive begins this weekend in Lincoln. Nebraska is one of a handful of states without a medical marijuana law and organizers have the goal to change that.

Saturday’s nights game at Memorial Stadium will bring out tens of thousands of fans. They’re here for the football and the tailgating.

Having so many Nebraskans in one place serves another purpose as well. It marks the new start for the group collecting signatures to put medical cannabis on the statewide ballot next year.

“It’s a big journey ahead. But we’re feeling excited and motivated for people. Individuals were very upset after the Supreme Court overturned things last year,” said Crista Eggers, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

Crista Eggers may be the statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana but she’s still mom to Colton, a shy first grader who loves school, his teachers, but still struggles with multiple seizures every day from epilepsy.

She believes medical marijuana could help her son and simply wants the option.

“From the beginning, this has been about medical access for individuals. That’s what both of these initiatives are. Strictly medical for patients who have conditions that their doctor deems appropriate for treatment with cannabis,” said Eggers.

This signature drive will include a pair of petitions, one for patient protects, the other to regulate medical marijuana. The two petitions are meant to fix what the Nebraska Supreme Court didn’t like last year.

The group is expecting opposition just like last time around. But remember, organized 196,000 signatures during a pandemic, only to have the Supreme Court prevent it from going to voters.

