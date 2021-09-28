Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Late summer heat but no records likely today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is another day where the morning hours are comfortable but the afternoon temperatures are going to soar. After yesterday’s record high of 93 degrees, we’ll warm a bit more but fall shy of a record that is a little farther out of reach today.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Record High
Record High(WOWT)

Today’s heat could very easily be the hottest day we have the rest of the year. That’s before rain chances enter the forecast starting Wednesday and could linger as late as the weekend. Rain chances with a few storms increasing after 10am Wednesday but I don’t expect any of those showers to be all that heavy or long lived.

Wednesday Rain
Wednesday Rain(WOWT)

That will happen with some warmth still in place and a little more humidity. In general though as we see these rain chances linger into the weekend the overall highs will cool off. The best chances of rain are Thursday and then again Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

